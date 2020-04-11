The Dapper Dans of Disney World Unite to Perform “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”

Walt Disney World’s Dapper Dans have collaborated on a social distancing video to perform “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, part of the #VoicesFromHome series.
What’s Happening:
- Sixteen “Dans” from Magic Kingdom Parks’s Dapper Dan’s have recorded their first #VoicesFromHome video.
- The acapella group celebrates National Barbershop Quartet Day with their version of “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.
- The video is introduced by Dirk and closes with some well wishes and a “See ya real soon!” from the rest of the group.
- “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” was written by the Sherman Brothers for the 1964 New York World’s Fair.
- Carousel of Progress was moved to Magic Kingdom Park in 1975, where it has delighted Walt Disney World Guests in various forms ever since.
