The Dapper Dans of Disney World Unite to Perform “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”

Walt Disney World’s Dapper Dans have collaborated on a social distancing video to perform “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, part of the #VoicesFromHome series.

What’s Happening:

Sixteen “Dans” from Magic Kingdom Parks’s Dapper Dan’s have recorded their first #VoicesFromHome video.

The acapella group celebrates National Barbershop Quartet Day with their version of “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress .

. The video is introduced by Dirk and closes with some well wishes and a “See ya real soon!” from the rest of the group.

“There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” was written by the Sherman Brothers for the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Carousel of Progress was moved to Magic Kingdom Park in 1975, where it has delighted Walt Disney World Guests in various forms ever since.

