EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty Perform a Disney Friendship Medley from Home

EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty have shared a new #VoicesFromHome video performing a medley of Disney friendship songs.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s newest #VoicesFromHome video features the Voices of Liberty from EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

The acapella group performs a medley of Disney songs about friendship that includes “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story and “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin .

and “Friend Like Me” from . This performance is a departure for Voices of Liberty, who typically perform classic Americana or holiday songs rather than Disney hits.

More #VoicesFromHome: