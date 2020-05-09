Make “The Grey Stuff” At Home With Disney’s Newest Recipe Release

Disney has shared an at-home recipe of the Grey Stuff from the Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, Disney has shared an at-home recipe for the Grey Stuff dessert from the Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland.

The quick service restaurant serves the sweet treat on something similar to a British digestive biscuit with sugar pearls and chocolate cookie crumbs sprinkled on top.

This differs from the Walt Disney World version of the grey stuff, which comes on a plate by itself as a magic moment at the Be Our Guest restaurant and can be ordered as a topping on a chocolate cupcake.

The how-to video walks fans through the steps and the Disney Parks Blog

Click here

Grey Stuff Recipe:

“Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

15 chocolate sandwich cookies

1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix

12 scalloped sugar cookies

Edible sugar pearls

Directions:

Pour milk into large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm.

Place chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor and pulse until puréed.

Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed.

Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding. Stir until fully mixed.

Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour.

Spoon grey stuff into piping bag fitted with desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies. Top with sugar pearls.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder, while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.”

