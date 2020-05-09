Make “The Grey Stuff” At Home With Disney’s Newest Recipe Release

Disney has shared an at-home recipe of the Grey Stuff from the Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, Disney has shared an at-home recipe for the Grey Stuff dessert from the Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland.
- The quick service restaurant serves the sweet treat on something similar to a British digestive biscuit with sugar pearls and chocolate cookie crumbs sprinkled on top.
- This differs from the Walt Disney World version of the grey stuff, which comes on a plate by itself as a magic moment at the Be Our Guest restaurant and can be ordered as a topping on a chocolate cupcake.
- The how-to video walks fans through the steps and the Disney Parks Blog has shared the written recipe.
- Click here to download the recipe.
“Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups cold whole milk
- 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 15 chocolate sandwich cookies
- 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
- 3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix
- 12 scalloped sugar cookies
- Edible sugar pearls
Directions:
- Pour milk into large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm.
- Place chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor and pulse until puréed.
- Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed.
- Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding. Stir until fully mixed.
- Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour.
- Spoon grey stuff into piping bag fitted with desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies. Top with sugar pearls.
- Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder, while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.”
