Disney Parks Recipes – Strawberry Twists

by | Apr 17, 2020 10:10 AM Pacific Time

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish. Take a look at a photo from this week’s fourth episode in the series:

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Strawberry Twists

These sweet treats were once found in Disneyland Park, at Maurice’s Treats in Fantasy Faire. Even though this particular variety is no longer on the menu, a chocolate version is still available. And after you check out this recipe from the Disney Parks Blog, you’ll see just how easy it is to customize this treat into any flavor you might want to enjoy.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 (17.3-ounce) box (2 sheets) frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • Powdered sugar, for garnish

The sugar, strawberry and lemon juice are actually only needed to make your own strawberry jam. If you want to make this recipe a bit simpler, you can pick up your favorite brand of strawberry jam instead. If you choose to do so, you can skip right to step 3.

Directions:

1) Combine strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Mash mixture with a potato masher until the berries are softened and sugar is dissolved.

2) Increase heat to high, and bring the mixture to a full rolling boil. Boil, stirring often to prevent mixture from sticking to pan, until thick, about 5 minutes. This process took a bit longer than the planned 5 minutes for us. Your mixture may not thicken right away, but don’t worry, it will thicken as it cools. Cool to room temperature.

3) Place one sheet of puff pastry onto a lightly floured, movable, flat surface, such as a lightweight cutting board. Lightly dust surface of pastry with flour and roll to smooth creases.

4) Spread pastry sheet with 1/3 cup of the strawberry mixture. (Refrigerate any remaining strawberry mixture for up to 5 days)

5) Roll the second sheet of puff pastry on a lightly floured surface to smooth creases; place on top of first sheet and press down gently.

6) Place filled puff pastry in refrigerator for 15 minutes.

7) Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick silicone mat.

8) Using a ruler as a guide, cut into pastry into 1 1/2-inch strips. We simply eyeballed the cutting, but if you want your twists to be perfect, I would recommend measuring them out. Still, I don’t think we did too bad.

9) Carefully pick up strips and place on baking sheets, twisting 3 times before laying down.

10) Bake 20 to 22 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Cool 10 minutes and finish with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Again, this is a recipe that can be easily adjusted. Not a fan of strawberry? Spread some chocolate or maybe some Nutella on the puff pastry instead. You can make this treat however you like it!

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back every Friday when new episodes of Be Our Chef hit Disney+ as we provide some more great Disney treats for you to make at home.

Check out some of our previous recipes:

 
 
