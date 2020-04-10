Disney Parks Recipes – Plant-Based Cookie Fries

by | Apr 10, 2020 12:49 PM Pacific Time

Today is the third episode of the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef on Disney+. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish. Take a look at a clip from the new series.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to try some Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Plant-Based Cookie Fries

Via Disney Parks Blog

This yummy dessert was recently added to Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort. They were only available for about a week and a half before the resort closed, but luckily the Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe of how to make them, so you can make them at your own home.

What you’ll need:

  • 2 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened
  • 7 tablespoons warm water
  • 5 tablespoon liquid egg substitute
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • ½ cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

I could not find any liquid egg substitute at the grocery store, so instead I used one egg in its place, but otherwise I used all the ingredients they suggested. The recipe ended up not quite being vegan, but it was as close as I could get.

Directions:

1) Combine flour, powdered sugar, and plant-based margarine in a bowl or electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth. (Note: I just used a spoon to beat it without an issue.)

2) In small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.

3) Fold in chocolate chips.

4) Place in an 8×8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes. (Note: I found that 30 minutes was not enough time, as I left the mix in for roughly 2 hours and they still were not solid enough.)

5) Preheat over to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking sheets.

6) Cut into 32 strips that are ¼-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.

7) Bake for 20-22 minutes, until crunchy.

Serving:

When serving the Cookie Fries, Disney Parks Blog recommends serving them with plant-based chocolate, strawberry, and marshmallow dipping sauces. I would highly recommend following that advice because the cookies were kind of bland without the sauces.

Overall, I had a great time making the Cookie Fries, even if they did not end up turning out beautiful. With the dipping sauces, they were pretty tasty and a fun different take on a traditional cookie.

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back every Friday when new episodes of Be Our Chef hit Disney+ as we provide some more great Disney treats for you to make at home.

 
 
