Disney Parks Recipes – Smashed Potatoes from Disney’s PCH Grill

by | May 8, 2020 10:55 AM Pacific Time

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.

Here is a clip of this week’s new episode:

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Smashed Potatoes from Disney’s PCH Grill

Disney restaurants serve up some of the most delicious food you’ll ever have. And sure, some of that might just be due to the great mood you’re in while on your vacation, but a lot of it is due to the tasty cuisine itself. Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for smashed potatoes from the Beachside Bonfire Buffet at the PCH Grill in Disneyland Resort’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

Note: We had to make some adjustments to this recipe based on what was available, so plan accordingly.

What you’ll need:

  • 12 miniature gold potatoes, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter (we had to substitute red potatoes and didn’t make 12)
  • 8 cups water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons coarse salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 3 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 4 tablespoons grated Cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives (we didn’t use chives, but that’s just a personal preference)

Directions:

1) Place potatoes, water and 1 tablespoon of salt in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, cover and reduce to a simmer. Continue simmering for 15 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender. If using red potatoes, like we did, I would let them simmer a bit longer. Maybe just a few more minutes.

2) Drain potatoes and transfer to a baking sheet. Cool for 5-10 minutes.

3) Place a small plate on top of one potato, and gently push down, until the potato is 1/3 of its original size and just begins to split open on the side. Repeat with remaining potatoes. The red potatoes did not split quite as easily as we had hoped, thus letting them simmer a bit longer. This will likely be easier with smaller gold potatoes.

4) Heat oil in a 12-inch frying pan over medium high-heat for 3-5 minutes, until oil reaches 350°F.

5) Carefully place the potatoes in the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes per side, until golden brown and crispy. Be very careful with the hot oil as it is likely to splash as the potatoes are cooking. Be sure to cover it with a lid if you can.

6) Place potatoes on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain. Season with remaining salt and pepper.

7) Place smashed potatoes on a large serving platter. Of course, if you’re only making 4-6 of them like we did, a small plate will do.

8) Top each potato with 1 teaspoon of sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon chopped bacon, 1 teaspoon shredded cheddar cheese and 1/4 teaspoon of chives. These of course are the recommended amount, but really, it’s your potato. Top it with whatever you like and as much as you want!

Something as simple as a smashed potato topped with cheese and bacon might not be uniquely Disney, but for many people they can be tied to some wonderful Disney memories. Again, many of the ingredients listed can be substituted, making this a flexible recipe but for the best results, stick to what Disney has listed.

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back every Friday when new episodes of Be Our Chef hit Disney+ as we provide some more great Disney treats for you to make at home.

Check out some of our previous recipes:

 
 
Comments

