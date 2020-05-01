Disney Parks Recipes – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Chocolate Chip Cookies

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Chocolate Chip Cookies

Everyone knows some of the best Disney treats you can get are the simplest ones. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort at Walt Disney World offers some delicious chocolate chip cookies and the Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe so you can make these amazing cookies for yourself.

What you’ll need:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

12-ounce bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 330°F.

2) Mix flour, baking soda and salt into a large bowl and set aside.

3) Combine butter, brown sugar and powdered sugar in a separate bowl and mix with electric mixer until fluffy.

4) With mixer running, add eggs, one at a time. then add vanilla. Mix until combined, scraping sides of bowl.

5) Slowly add flour mixture, scraping sides of bowl.

6) Mix in chocolate chips. Personally, I would add a few more chocolate chips than what’s called for, but that’s up to you.

7) Scoop 1 tablespoon dough for medium cookies and 2 tablespoons for large onto ungreased baking sheet. We used parchment paper to avoid any sticking, but again that’s up to you.

8) Bake until light golden, 10 to 12 minutes for medium cookies, 12 to 14 minutes for large. We actually gave them a little more time than this, but the parchment paper may have affected the baking process a bit. Just make sure you keep an eye on your cookies.

This may not be a snack that is uniquely Disney or brings up any fond memories from your last Walt Disney World trip, but it is a delicious chocolate chip cookie and who doesn’t love that?

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back every Friday when new episodes of Be Our Chef hit Disney+ as we provide some more great Disney treats for you to make at home.

