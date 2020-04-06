Make Mini Churros at Home with This Delightful Disney Parks Recipe

Quick! What’s your favorite Disney snack? If you said churros, then you’re in for a treat! Disney fans looking for a fun way to create their own magic at home will love the latest cooking lesson from the Disney Parks Blog. This week they shared a do-it-yourself recipe for churro bites that look amazing.

What’s happening:

Even with the parks closed, Disney fans can find fun ways to recreate the Disney experience right at home even down to the delicious snacks.

Yesterday, the Disney Park Blog shared a recipe for homemade churro bites that will make a great movie time or anytime treat. The recipe serves four people.

Disney Parks Churro Bites

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil

½ cup sugar

Instructions:

Combine water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil.

Reduce heat to low.

Add flour and stir vigorously until mix forms a ball. Remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 min.

Add eggs, one at a time, and stir until combined. Set aside.

Heat oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until temperature reaches 350˚.

Spoon dough into piping bag fitted with large star tip. Pipe 1-inch strip of dough over saucepan, cut with knife, and drop into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room to fry.

Fry churro bites until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon or mesh spider strainer.

Drain churro bites on paper towel.

Mix sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in churro bites until coated. Place on serving plate and serve with favorite dipping sauce.

