Make Mini Churros at Home with This Delightful Disney Parks Recipe

Quick! What’s your favorite Disney snack? If you said churros, then you’re in for a treat! Disney fans looking for a fun way to create their own magic at home will love the latest cooking lesson from the Disney Parks Blog. This week they shared a do-it-yourself recipe for churro bites that look amazing.
What’s happening:
- Even with the parks closed, Disney fans can find fun ways to recreate the Disney experience right at home even down to the delicious snacks.
- Yesterday, the Disney Park Blog shared a recipe for homemade churro bites that will make a great movie time or anytime treat. The recipe serves four people.
Disney Parks Churro Bites
Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 8 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil
- ½ cup sugar
Instructions:
- Combine water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil.
- Reduce heat to low.
- Add flour and stir vigorously until mix forms a ball. Remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 min.
- Add eggs, one at a time, and stir until combined. Set aside.
- Heat oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until temperature reaches 350˚.
- Spoon dough into piping bag fitted with large star tip. Pipe 1-inch strip of dough over saucepan, cut with knife, and drop into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room to fry.
- Fry churro bites until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon or mesh spider strainer.
- Drain churro bites on paper towel.
- Mix sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in churro bites until coated. Place on serving plate and serve with favorite dipping sauce.
More Disney Parks fun:
- Join us everyday for a Moment of Disney Bliss as we highlight our videos of Disney rides, shows, and special moments over the years.
- Fans looking for additional Disney stories will want to check out the virtual tour of imagineering, and the clever Cast Member whose homemade Kilimanjaro Safaris is simply wild!
- Want to explore the Walt Disney Archives? Bowers Museum gives fans a virtual tour of the exhibit that would have been on display right now.
More Disney Recipes:
- Feeling like making a Disney feast? Check out these Disney Parks recipes that Mack made at home: