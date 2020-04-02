Cast Member Re-Creates Kilimanjaro Safaris in Her Own Home

While we are all confined to our homes, we are looking for ways to entertain ourselves. This includes Disney Cast Members who no doubt are used to entertaining others for a living. One such cast member managed to do both, entertaining herself and us by recreating the experience of Kilimanjaro Safaris, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

Katelyn, a cast member at Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney’s Animal Kingdom was inspired to recreate the attraction at home. She led a one-of-a-kind video safari through the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, complete with some of her favorite “animals” and her very own safari vehicle. She even shared some great facts about wildlife along the way.

Kilimanjaro Safaris is definitely a favorite attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With its amazing animals and interesting animal facts, it is no surprise that our cast members love sharing this unique experience with guests.

