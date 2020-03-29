Add Some Disney Parks Fun to Your Conference Calls with These Zoom Virtual Background Suggestions

With many employees now working remotely, the video conferencing service Zoom has bursted into the mainstream. And while it may be used primarily for business, some people are discovering a few of the more fun features as well. For example, instead of letting your co-workers and friends merely see the wall behind you in your bedroom or office, you can select a custom image to display.

On that note, we here at Laughing Place searched through some of our personal Disney Parks photos to share some images we think would make awesome Zoom virtual backgrounds — and perhaps make your work-from-home times a little more magical. Below are several horizontal options first organized by resort and the park (as well as some Disney Cruise Line beauty) followed by a section of vertical options.

Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom

EPCOT

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland

Disney California Adventure

Disneyland Paris

Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney Cruise Line

Vertical Image Options