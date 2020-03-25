Baby Zebra Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom just welcomed a baby zebra to its family of wild animals, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog.
What’s Happening:
- Heidi, a Hartmann’s Zebra at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, gave birth to her first baby on Saturday, March 21st, 2020.
- The foal is a girl who doesn’t have a name yet.
- The 65-pound baby stood for the first time within 30-minutes of entering the world.
- Heidi and her baby will spend the next few weeks bonding together in private before the baby is introduced to the savannah of Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Heidi’s foal is Disney’s third zebra birth this year, part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP) program overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
- This news was shared by Dr. Mark Penning. For more animal cuteness from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, visit DisneyAnimals.com and follow Dr. Mark on Instagram.