Explore the Virtual Guide from “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” Courtesy of The Bowers Museum

The Bowers Museum in Southern California is host to “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic,” but the museum is currently closed to help stop the spread of Coronavirus. The museum has shared that Disney fans can experience highlights from the exhibit via their mobile phones.
Just a spoonful of #museumsathome helps the medicine go down! Keep connected to the Bowers’ virtual offerings at https://t.co/9J65HWfbne, now live! #disneyatbowers #disney #marypoppins @waltdisneyarchives #disneyland pic.twitter.com/NmI4LgzPRy
— Bowers Museum (@BowersMuseum) March 27, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can experience highlights of the Bowers Museum’s special exhibit, “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” by visiting guide.bowers.org from their mobile phone.
- The guide was designed to help visitors prepare for their visit to the exhibit by preparing them in advance for some of the gallery’s highlights.
- Some of the pieces highlighted include Walt Disney’s office set from Saving Mr. Banks, the first Disney licensed Oswald the Lucky Rabbit merchandise, prop storybooks from animated features, hitchhiking ghost figures from The Haunted Mansion, and the jetpack from The Rocketeer.
- At the end of the mobile experience, guests can share their favorite Disney memory and read through memories left by other visitors.
- Click here to see our photos and videos from the premiere of “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic.”