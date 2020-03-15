Bowers Museum Announces Plans to Close for Remainder of Month Starting March 17th

Another Southern California business has announced they will be temporarily closing amid the rising concerns around COVID-19. As of Tuesday, March 17 the Bowers Museum will shut its doors to the public for the remainder of the month.

What’s happening:

The Bowers Museum

This closure is in response to recommendations of federal and local officials as the United States works to slow the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) on its home soil.

Bowers Museum is just one of many businesses

Statement from Bowers Museum:

The Museum issued the following statement on their website announcing their temporary closure:

For the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and community, and in an effort to support public health officials in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Museum will close temporarily to the public effective Tuesday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 31.

The Museum will honor any exhibition ticket purchases to be used at a later date without any additional process necessary. Additionally, we are happy to refund tickets upon request. Please contact [email protected] for assistance. We are working to reschedule any events that would have been held during this time and will be in touch with ticket holders directly with updates.

Given the unprecedented nature of this closure, our board has made a commitment to support the entire Bowers family, including salaried and hourly employees.

The Bowers Museum looks forward to reopening our doors soon. We will continue to monitor daily and reassess the need for closure. Any additional updates will be made by email, our website, and through social media @bowersmuseum.

We wish everyone good health and continued safety during this difficult time.

