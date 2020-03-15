Bowers Museum Announces Plans to Close for Remainder of Month Starting March 17th

by | Mar 15, 2020 2:20 PM Pacific Time

Another Southern California business has announced they will be temporarily closing amid the rising concerns around COVID-19. As of Tuesday, March 17 the Bowers Museum will shut its doors to the public for the remainder of the month.

What’s happening:

  • The Bowers Museum in Southern California has announced they will be temporarily closing from March 17th–March 31st.
  • This closure is in response to recommendations of federal and local officials as the United States works to slow the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) on its home soil.
  • Bowers Museum is just one of many businesses responding to the pandemic by voluntarily halting operations for a limited time.

Statement from Bowers Museum:

  • The Museum issued the following statement on their website announcing their temporary closure:

For the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and community, and in an effort to support public health officials in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Museum will close temporarily to the public effective Tuesday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 31.

The Museum will honor any exhibition ticket purchases to be used at a later date without any additional process necessary. Additionally, we are happy to refund tickets upon request. Please contact [email protected] for assistance. We are working to reschedule any events that would have been held during this time and will be in touch with ticket holders directly with updates.

Given the unprecedented nature of this closure, our board has made a commitment to support the entire Bowers family, including salaried and hourly employees.

The Bowers Museum looks forward to reopening our doors soon. We will continue to monitor daily and reassess the need for closure. Any additional updates will be made by email, our website, and through social media @bowersmuseum.

We wish everyone good health and continued safety during this difficult time.

ICYMI:

  • The Museum recently opened an exhibit “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” that features amazing treasures celebrating Disney’s history.
  • While guests won’t be able to experience the program at this time, Laughing Place was there for the grand opening and has wonderful pictures and videos of the exhibit that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

