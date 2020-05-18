Kevin Mayer to Leave The Walt Disney Company for ByteDance, Will be CEO of TikTok

Major changes are happening at The Walt Disney Company as Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) Kevin Mayer announces he’s exiting Disney and heading to ByteDance. Mayer will serve as Chief Operating Officer for ByteDance and will be named CEO of TikTok.

What’s happening:

ByteDance

Mayer will exit his current position as Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International at Disney to take on the COO role at ByteDance. He will report directly to ByteDance Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yiming Zhang.

In his new position with ByteDance he will oversee global development of the company, as well corporate functions including, sales, marketing, and more.

Mayer will also lead music, gaming, Helo, emerging businesses, and will serve as CEO of TikTok.

During his tenure at Disney, Mayer’s most recent position as Chairman of DTCI oversaw the launches of streaming platforms ESPN+ and Disney+ as well as the integration of Hulu and in India, Hotstar. His experience also includes Disney international operations, global ad sales, and global content sales.

Disneyland Resort President Rebecca Campbell will succeed Mayer

As for TikTok, current President Alex Zhu will transition to ByteDance VP of Product & Strategy.

will transition to ByteDance VP of Product & Strategy. Kelly Zhang and Lidong Zhang will continue to lead the China business as CEO and Chairman of ByteDance China, respectively, reporting to Yiming Zhang, as ByteDance's global CEO.

and will continue to lead the China business as CEO and Chairman of ByteDance China, respectively, reporting to Yiming Zhang, as ByteDance's global CEO. As part of its commitment to rooting its operations in the local markets it serves, TikTok’s national and regional leaders will remain in their roles with their current responsibilities, reporting to Mayer, who will be responsible for the global business.

