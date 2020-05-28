Hulu Testing Watch Party Feature on Ad-Free Subscriptions

Hulu has started testing a new “Watch Party” feature for subscribers to their ad-free tier. The streaming service launched the offering today with select movies and shows from their vast library, giving audiences a change to view content together and chat about it too.

What’s happening:

Variety

Watch Party is a social feature that will allow up to groups of up to eight viewers to watch select titles together.

Right now, the test is available to subscribers with the $11.99 monthly package

Those with access to the test will find a “Watch Party” icon on the Details page of shows and movies. After selecting this option, views will receive a link to invite their or families to join the group.

All Watch Party group members will also need to be subscribers to the no-ad tier.

Additionally, viewers wanting to start or join a Watch Party must be 18 years of age or older.

The Watch Party format includes a chat function allowing for communication between all parties.

Each group member will be able to control their playback without affecting anyone else (such as hitting pause or rewind). When they’re ready to get back to the show, there’s a “click to catch up” option that puts the delayed viewer back in sync with the rest of the group.

At this time, Hulu hasn’t announced all of the titles that offer the “Watch Party” format or if the service will be expanded to other tiers.

ICYMI: