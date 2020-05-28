Hulu Testing Watch Party Feature on Ad-Free Subscriptions

Hulu has started testing a new “Watch Party” feature for subscribers to their ad-free tier. The streaming service launched the offering today with select movies and shows from their vast library, giving audiences a change to view content together and chat about it too.
What’s happening:
- Variety is reporting that Hulu has begun testing of a new Watch Party feature on their streaming platform.
- Watch Party is a social feature that will allow up to groups of up to eight viewers to watch select titles together.
- Right now, the test is available to subscribers with the $11.99 monthly package which is ad-free.
- Those with access to the test will find a “Watch Party” icon on the Details page of shows and movies. After selecting this option, views will receive a link to invite their or families to join the group.
- All Watch Party group members will also need to be subscribers to the no-ad tier.
- Additionally, viewers wanting to start or join a Watch Party must be 18 years of age or older.
- The Watch Party format includes a chat function allowing for communication between all parties.
- Each group member will be able to control their playback without affecting anyone else (such as hitting pause or rewind). When they’re ready to get back to the show, there’s a “click to catch up” option that puts the delayed viewer back in sync with the rest of the group.
- At this time, Hulu hasn’t announced all of the titles that offer the “Watch Party” format or if the service will be expanded to other tiers.
ICYMI:
- Last week, Hulu began rolling out an updated interface with horizontal scrolling that’s similar to the format found on sister streamers Disney+ and ESPN+.