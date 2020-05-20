New Hulu Interface Rolling Out Makes User Experience More Like Disney+

Hulu is rolling out a new user interface that adopts the horizontal scrolling experience found on Disney+ and ESPN+.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu began rolling out a new user interface today on tvOS and Roku devices.
- The biggest difference is that the interface now has a horizontal scrolling collection of movies and shows, replacing the vertical experience.
- The goal of the update is to make it easier to navigate through Hulu’s library in fewer clicks.
- The new interface will also highlight new content with larger tiles while the “Keep Watching” tiles will be smaller so users can see more information at a time.
- The update also includes backend changes that improve Hulu’s ability to recommend relevant content based on what users watch.
- The new user experience brings Hulu in line with the rest of the Disney streaming bundle that includes Disney+ and ESPN+.
- Hulu says the new interface will roll out on all devices over the next several months, while The Verge says today’s rollout will also include Apple TV. Our Apple TV Hulu app update did not include the new interface.
