Stream All Seven Season of ABC’s “Scandal” on Hulu Starting May 20

by | May 7, 2020 1:02 PM Pacific Time

Fans of ABC’s Scandal can dive back into the high stakes world of politics, favors, and betrayals that surround Oliva Pope and her Gladiators. All seven seasons of Scandal will stream exclusively on Hulu starting May 20.

What’s happening:

  • Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to the critically acclaimed drama series, Scandal.
  • Fans eager to return to the high stakes world of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) can stream all seven seasons on Hulu starting May, 20th.

About Scandal:

  • The Washington, DC drama centered around political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Throughout its seven seasons, Scandal used OMG storytelling to explore political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.
  • The series was created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice).
  • Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers (Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers.
  • Scandal was produced by ABC Studios.

The series stars:

  • Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope
  • Guillermo Diaz as Huck
  • Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan
  • Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins
  • Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant
  • Jeff Perry as Cyrus
  • Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant
  • Joshua Malina as David Rosen
  • Scott Foley as Jake Ballard
  • Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North
  • Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker

Scandal joins Hulu’s extensive library of hit dramas and award-winning Originals including:

