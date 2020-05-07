Stream All Seven Season of ABC’s “Scandal” on Hulu Starting May 20

Fans of ABC’s Scandal can dive back into the high stakes world of politics, favors, and betrayals that surround Oliva Pope and her Gladiators. All seven seasons of Scandal will stream exclusively on Hulu starting May 20.

What’s happening:

Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to the critically acclaimed drama series, Scandal .

About Scandal:

The Washington, DC drama centered around political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Throughout its seven seasons, Scandal used OMG storytelling to explore political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.

The series was created by Shonda Rhimes ( Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice ).

Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers (Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers.

), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers. Scandal was produced by ABC Studios.

The series stars:

Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope

Guillermo Diaz as Huck

Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan

Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins

Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant

Jeff Perry as Cyrus

Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant

Joshua Malina as David Rosen

Scott Foley as Jake Ballard

Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North

Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker

