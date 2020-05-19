Hulu to Reunite Cast and Creators of Hit Comedy Series “Just Shoot Me!”

Hulu will reunite the cast and creators of the hit comedy series Just Shoot Me! to reminisce about their favorite episodes, fondest memories, and answer curated fan questions in a virtual cast reunion, followed by a Q & A.
- The reunion will be held on Tuesday, June 2 on Hulu’s YouTube channel.
- Entertainment Weekly’s Sr. TV Editor Gerrad Hall will host the event.
- The event will reunited stars and creators of the beloved comedy, including:
- David Spade
- George Segal
- Wendie Malick
- Enrico Colantoni
- Laura San Giacomo
- Creator Steven Levitan
- Director Pamela Fryman
- And more
- Fans of the series can head over to Hulu’s Instagram to submit their questions for the cast to be asked during the event.
- Just Shoot Me! is a Universal Studios and Brillstein-Grey Communications production and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.
- The complete series of Just Shoot Me! is streaming on Hulu now.
- FX has picked up a second season of the comedy series Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as the struggling parents of two needy children. The series is a part of the FX on Hulu lineup which launched just a few months ago.
- The new animated series Solar Opposites blasted off as Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere. The animated series ranks as the #1 SVOD title on Hulu since premiering Friday, May 8th.
- Fans of ABC’s Scandal can dive back into the high stakes world of politics, favors, and betrayals that surround Oliva Pope and her Gladiators. All seven seasons of Scandal will stream exclusively on Hulu starting May 20.
- Hulu recently announced all of their new additions for June, including lots of new Hulu Originals and all the movies and shows that will join (and disappear) from the streaming service in the month of June.