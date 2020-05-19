Hulu to Reunite Cast and Creators of Hit Comedy Series “Just Shoot Me!”

Hulu will reunite the cast and creators of the hit comedy series Just Shoot Me! to reminisce about their favorite episodes, fondest memories, and answer curated fan questions in a virtual cast reunion, followed by a Q & A.

The reunion will be held on Tuesday, June 2 on Hulu’s YouTube channel

Entertainment Weekly’s Sr. TV Editor Gerrad Hall will host the event.

The event will reunited stars and creators of the beloved comedy, including: David Spade George Segal Wendie Malick Enrico Colantoni Laura San Giacomo Creator Steven Levitan Director Pamela Fryman And more

Fans of the series can head over to Hulu’s Instagram

Just Shoot Me! is a Universal Studios and Brillstein-Grey Communications production and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

