Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2020

by | May 15, 2020 11:32 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Hulu just announced all of their new additions for June, including lots of new Hulu Originals and all the movies and shows that will join (and disappear) from the streaming service in the month of June. Not a Hulu subscriber? You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Streaming June 5th

“Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.”

Crossing Swords – Streaming June 12th

“Created by Robot Chicken's John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, Crossing Swords stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

Into the Dark: Good Boy – Streaming June 12th

“When Maggie (Judy Greer) gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety, she finds him to be even more effective than she imagined…because unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life. Also starring Steve Guttenberg, McKinley Freeman, Ellen Wong and Maria Conchita Alonso.”

Love, Victor – Streaming June 19th

“Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Streaming June 19th

 “In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.”

Hulu Exclusives

Shirley (2020) – Streaming June 5th

“Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson (Elizabeth Moss) is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.”

New On Hulu for June

June 1st

Movies

  • 10 Year Plan (2014)
  • 4th Man Out (2015)
  • Above & Beyond (2014)
  • Almost Adults (2016)
  • Born to be Wild (2011)
  • Casino (1995)
  • Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
  • Cliffhanger (1993)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • Dave (1993)
  • Digging for Fire (2015)
  • Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
  • Equilibrium (2002)
  • Fair Game (2010)
  • Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
  • Futureworld (1976)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • Happily N'Ever After (2007)
  • Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)
  • Honey (2003)
  • Honey 2 (2011)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
  • Joyride (1997)
  • Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Losing Isaiah (1995)
  • Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
  • Meet the Fockers (2004)
  • Meet the Parents (2000)
  • Mo' Money (1992)
  • My Girl (1991)
  • My Girl 2 (1994)
  • Nate and Hayes (1983)
  • October Sky (1999)
  • Quigley Down Under (1990)
  • Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
  • Sex Drive (2008)
  • The American President (1995)
  • The Cookout (2004)
  • The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • The Scout (1994)
  • The Tuxedo (2002)
  • The Wood (1999)
  • The X-Files (1998)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Trade (2007)
  • Treading Water (2013)
  • True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)
  • Undertow (2004)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
  • Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
  • Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
  • You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
  • Zardoz (1974)

TV Shows

  • Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
  • Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
  • Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
  • Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
  • Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

June 2nd

Movies

  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4th

Movies

  • Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5th

Movies

  • We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Shirley (2020)
  • Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6th

Movies

  • The Appearance (2018)

June 7th

TV Shows

  • Where's Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

June 8th    

Movies

  • From Paris with Love (2010)

TV Shows

  • My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
  • Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

June 9th  

TV Shows

  • The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 10th

TV Shows

  • Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 12    

Movies

  • Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
  • Child's Play (2019)
  • Awakenings (1990)
  • Fools Rush In (1997)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Seven Pounds (2008)

TV Shows

  • Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 13th    

Movies

  • Eye in the Skye (2015)
  • Dragonheart (1996)
  • Windtalkers (2002)

June 15th  

Movies

  • Pan (2015)
  • Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
  • Dustwalker (2020)
  • The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16th  

Movies

  • Larry Crowne (2011)

TV Shows

  • Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

June 17th    

Movies

  • Nostalgia (2018)

June 18    

Movies

  • Buffaloed (2020)
  • Crawl (2019)

June 19th

Movies

  • Bean (1997)
  • Gigli (2003)
  • Hart's War (2002)
  • La Bamba (1987)
  • Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
  • Natural Born Killers (1994)
  • Out of Sight (1998)
  • The Peacemaker (1997)
  • Tears of the Sun (2003)
  • Zoom (2006)

TV Shows

  • Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 21st

TV Shows

  • The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22nd

Movies

  • Clemency (2019)
  • XX (2017)

June 25th

Movies

  • Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)
  • Charlie's Angels (2019)

June 29th

Movies

  • Carrion (2020)

June 30th

Movies

  • The Gallows Act II (2019)
  • One For The Money (2012)
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
  • 6 Souls (2013)
  • That's My Boy (2012)

Last Chance to Watch

Here's what's leaving Hulu on June 30

  • Aeon Flux (2005)
  • Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
  • Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
  • Blazing Saddles (1974)
  • Blue City (1986)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)
  • Dr. T. and the Women (2000)
  • Foxfire (1996)
  • Get Smart (2008)
  • Gods and Monsters (1998)
  • GoodFellas (1990)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • House of D (2005)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
  • Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Let Me In (2010)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Phone Booth (2003)
  • Repentance (2014)
  • Romancing the Stone (1984)
  • The Boost (1988)
  • The Conjuring (2013)
  • The Eternal (1998)
  • The Full Monty (1997)
  • The Green Mile (1999)
  • The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
  • The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
  • The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)
  • The Mexican (2001)
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
  • The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend