“Solar Opposites” Ranks As The #1 SVOD Title On Hulu Since Premiering Friday, May 8th

The new animated series Solar Opposites blasted off as Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere. The animated series ranks as the #1 SVOD title on Hulu since premiering Friday, May 8th.
What’s Happening:
- The hit new Hulu Original adult animation series, Solar Opposites, has emerged as the most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere to date, and became the #1 SVOD title on the service since launching last week.
- Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (producer Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens escaping their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.
- Since launching, the fan-favorite series was the #2 most-watched title on Hulu throughout the entire 7-day week, after only being on the service for two of those days! Additionally, Solar Opposites was also Hulu’s most-watched adult animation title over the weekend, and continues to soar.
- Fans of Solar Opposites devoured the full season over the weekend — more than 40% of viewers who started the series binged all 8 episodes within 2 days of launching and has been certified Fresh with a 96% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- More than half of Hulu subscribers have watched Adult Animation over the last year and nearly 40% of Hulu viewers watch Adult Animation every month.
