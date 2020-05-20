National Streaming Day Announcements for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu

by | May 20, 2020 11:15 AM Pacific Time

Happy National Streaming Day! With so many on demand services to keep us entertained while we’re at home, Disney is bringing fans good news about their three direct to consumer platforms: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

What’s happening:

  • Yes, today is one of those newer holidays that give fans a reason to celebrate something ordinary. Disney is taking full advantage of National Streaming Day as an opportunity to make announcements and release trailers for their films and series coming to or already on Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.
  • Laughing Place will be covering these exciting reveals all day so check back here often for the latest updates. Now onto the good stuff!

Streaming Day Announcements

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Disney+

Maggie Simpson Short “The Longest Daycare” – Disney+

The Simpsons in 4:3 Aspect Ratio – Disney+

  • Yes, folks it's finally happening! Disney+ is fixing the format issue for The Simpsons so that audiences can enjoy the show the way it was meant to be viewed.
  • Consume seasons 1-19 of The Simpsons in 4:3 aspect ratio —the way God intended— on May 28 on Disney+.

Artemis Fowl First Look – Disney+

  • With the film just a few weeks from it’s debut, Disney shared a closer look at the young Artemis, his lair, gadgets, and team.
  • The movie is based on the wildly popular juvenile fiction series by Eoin Colfer. 
  • Artemis Fowl premieres June 12 on Disney+.

Peyton’s Places Renewed for Season 2 – ESPN+

  • The sports series presented by Peyton Manning has been picked up for 15 new episodes. The second season will continue to explore the history of football and its impact on culture through interviews with players, coaches, and more.
  • Peyton’s Places is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend on ESPN+.

Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

  • Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is a living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes. Curated by host and author Padma Lakshmi, the series embraces culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals alongside Padma’s perspectives and personal connection to each story.
  • Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi premieres, June 19 on Hulu.

Ramy Season 2 Trailer – Hulu

  • Ramy Youssef returns as the title character in Hulu’s critically acclaimed series.
  • In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. The charismatic Marhershala Ali guest stars as Sheikh, providing wisdom and spiritual guidance for Ramy.
  • Ramy Season 2 premieres May 29 on Hulu

Muppets Now – Disney+

