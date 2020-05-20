National Streaming Day Announcements for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu

Happy National Streaming Day! With so many on demand services to keep us entertained while we’re at home, Disney is bringing fans good news about their three direct to consumer platforms: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

What’s happening:

Yes, today is one of those newer holidays that give fans a reason to celebrate something ordinary. Disney is taking full advantage of National Streaming Day as an opportunity to make announcements and release trailers for their films and series coming to or already on Disney+ Hulu

Streaming Day Announcements

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Disney+

Fans got a sneak peek at art from the upcoming Phineas and Ferb movie. The new images

movie. Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe premieres summer 2020 on Disney+.

*shouts in Candace* LOOK!

Enjoy this sneak peek of Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an Original Movie coming Summer 2020 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/n9APYZfpIJ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Maggie Simpson Short “The Longest Daycare” – Disney+

*pacifier suck* *pacifier suck* 👶 The Oscar-nominated animated short film from #TheSimpsons, Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare,” is coming May 29 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/b4LExeKSw1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

The Simpsons in 4:3 Aspect Ratio – Disney+

Yes, folks it's finally happening! Disney+ is fixing the format issue for The Simpsons so that audiences can enjoy the show the way it was meant to be viewed.

so that audiences can enjoy the show the way it was meant to be viewed. Consume seasons 1-19 of The Simpsons in 4:3 aspect ratio —the way God intended— on May 28 on Disney+.

WOO HOO! We love a prediction for #TheSimpsons, especially coming from @AlJean himself in 2015. Episodes in original 4:3 aspect ratio are coming to #DisneyPlus on May 28. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/WxEs9TC5D5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

Artemis Fowl First Look – Disney+

With the film just a few weeks from it’s debut, Disney shared a closer look at the young Artemis, his lair, gadgets, and team.

The movie is based on the wildly popular juvenile fiction series by Eoin Colfer.

Artemis Fowl premieres June 12 on Disney+.

Peyton’s Places Renewed for Season 2 – ESPN+

The sports series presented by Peyton Manning has been picked up for 15 new episodes

Peyton’s Places is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend on ESPN+.

🚨Peyton's Places season 2 is official 🚨 Stream all of season 1 here: https://t.co/t2pLQapFOt pic.twitter.com/hWAV3w9WhJ — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2020

Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is a living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes. Curated by host and author Padma Lakshmi, the series embraces culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals alongside Padma’s perspectives and personal connection to each story.

is a living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes. Curated by host and author Padma Lakshmi, the series embraces culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals alongside Padma’s perspectives and personal connection to each story. Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi premieres, June 19 on Hulu.

Ramy Season 2 Trailer – Hulu

Ramy Youssef returns as the title character in Hulu’s critically acclaimed series.

In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. The charismatic Marhershala Ali guest stars as Sheikh, providing wisdom and spiritual guidance for Ramy.

Ramy Season 2 premieres May 29 on Hulu

Muppets Now – Disney+

Disney+ surprised fans this morning by announcing the premiere date for Muppets Now on Twitter.

on Twitter. The new unscripted short form series featuring the crazy and colorful gang will arrive on the streamer this summer and in true Disney fashion, they had fun revealing this information.

Similar to the big Twitter thread when Disney+ officially hit social media

Oh, we went with THAT #MuppetsNow key art? I've got something way funnier! Get it? KEY art? Ahhhhh! #WockaWocka! pic.twitter.com/vqG2hRRBnI — Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) May 20, 2020

Muppets Now premieres July 31 on Disney+.