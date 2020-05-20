“The Simpsons” Finally Arriving in Original Aspect Ratio on Disney+ Along with “The Longest Daycare” Short

The long national nightmare of not having The Simpsons available in its original aspect ratio on Disney+ is finally coming to an end, as announced this morning on Twitter by current showrunner Al Jean and the official Disney+ Twitter feed.

According to the tweets, the first nineteen seasons of The Simpsons will be updated to the correct 4:3 aspect ratio (as they were created and originally aired) on Thursday, May 28, though it’s not clear whether the cropped 16:9 versions will still be available. Also coming to the streaming platform the following day is the 2012 Maggie Simpson short “The Longest Daycare,” which first premiered in theaters alongside the Blue Sky Studios film Ice Age: Continental Drift.

WOO HOO! We love a prediction for #TheSimpsons, especially coming from @AlJean himself in 2015. Episodes in original 4:3 aspect ratio are coming to #DisneyPlus on May 28. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/WxEs9TC5D5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

What’s happening:

For its first 19 seasons, The Simpsons was created in a 4:3 aspect ratio, conforming to the standard shape of most 20th-century television sets. With season 20 the show went to a 16:9 aspect ratio to fit the shape of an HDTV. However, until now all episodes of the show have been presented in 16:9 on Disney+.

Also coming to Disney+ for the first time on May 29 is the 2012 Maggie Simpson theatrical short “The Longest Daycare,” which was available through official channels on YouTube until recently, but has since been made private.

What they’re saying:

Al Jean, The Simpsons executive producer and showrunner: “As always you have been heard! The Simpsons episodes will be available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney+ beginning 5/28.”

The first thirty seasons of The Simpsons are available now to stream on Disney+.