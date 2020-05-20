“Muppets Now” Set to Premiere July 31 on Disney+

As part of National Streaming Day, Disney+ has announced that the upcoming original series Muppets Now will premiere on the streaming service on July 31.
- Muppets Now was announced at the D23 Expo back in August.
- Muppets Now is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+.
- In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.
- Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.
- The summer issue of Disney twenty-three offered a look at the upcoming series, including an interview with Kermit and Miss Piggy to talk about their return to the screen—and the importance of Miss Piggy, of course.
- Some of the Muppets joined in on the excitement of the announcement by sharing some of their thoughts on the show’s key art on Twitter.
Oh, we went with THAT #MuppetsNow key art? I've got something way funnier! Get it? KEY art? Ahhhhh! #WockaWocka! pic.twitter.com/vqG2hRRBnI
— Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) May 20, 2020
Wait, I thought we were going with this #MuppetsNow key art! Didn't we all agree it needs more chickens?? And more exploding socks… and, of course, lava spiders. pic.twitter.com/8egBdUNd8K
— Gonzo (@GonzotheGreat) May 20, 2020
Who chose these distinctly un-groovy options for #MuppetsNow key art? Let's go with something way more far out… and with way more Animal! pic.twitter.com/d57NES7vbV
— Electric Mayhem (@ElectricMayhem) May 20, 2020
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew here. My research shows that using this #MuppetsNow art would yield impressive results. After all, it was created by Muppet Labs, where the future of key art is being made today! pic.twitter.com/uYuOatQ9zB
— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) May 20, 2020
Dios mio, you gotta be kidding me! No Pepé in any of this #MuppetsNow key art?? Unbelievable, okay! Lucky for you, I've mastered Photoshop after watching one video on YouTubes. See for yourself… pic.twitter.com/WM9sSn4RFz
— Pepé the King Prawn (@SpicyPrawn) May 20, 2020
Puh-lease! We all know why people will watch #MuppetsNow, so why hide it? Ta-da! Some perfectly chic, simply stunning, positively MOI key art! pic.twitter.com/R49u1q2Fco
— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 20, 2020
Having trouble picking #MuppetsNow key art? How about you change the name to #MuppetsNever and we leave it at that! Dohohoho!
— Statler and Waldorf (@StatlerWaldorf) May 20, 2020
Good grief. Sorry about this, @DisneyPlus. Don't worry, we love the #MuppetsNow key art! Though, if you're looking for my suggestion, I was always partial to this one… I cleaned my banjo right before the photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/xZBlqDb777
— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) May 20, 2020
- Even Hulu got in on the fun.
Kermit said your key art could be better,,, but that's none of my business. ☕️🐸
— Hulu (@hulu) May 20, 2020
- Muppets Now will be available on July 31 in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India.
