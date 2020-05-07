D23 Previews “Disney twenty-three” Summer Issue Features on Walt Disney Archives, Disneyland, Muppets and More

D23 has previewed the upcoming summer issue of Disney twenty-three. This quarter fans will explore the Walt Disney Archives as it celebrates its 50th anniversary; take a look at upcoming Disney+ premieres such as Muppets Now and Artemis Fowl; and see how Disneyland has changed—and remained the same—as its 65th anniversary approaches!
- Summer is almost here and that means it's time for a new issue of Disney twenty-three, the official publication of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- This June, the Walt Disney Archives will celebrate its 50th anniversary, the upcoming issue of Disney twenty-three will explore the important history of preserving magic.
- Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin takes readers on a journey through the Archives spanning five remarkable decades of preserving Disney’s most beloved treasures while remaining a vital resource for writers, directors, and, of course, Disney fans.
Other notable features:
- Muppets Now
- This month will also take a look at the premiere of the new series Muppets Now coming soon to Disney+.
- And Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy sit down for an exclusive interview to talk about their return to the screen—and the importance of Miss Piggy, of course.
- Artemis Fowl
- Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Josh Gad, and newcomer Ferdia Shaw discuss adapting Artemis Fowl into an epic feature, which will be streaming this June on Disney+.
- Howard
- Director and producer Don Hahn pens an essay on the making of his moving Howard Ashman documentary Howard for Disney+, and illuminates the inside story of the award-winning lyricist responsible for some of Disney’s most beloved songs.
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Star Skylar Astin reveals his Disneyland favorites, with photos shot exclusively for Disney twenty-three earlier this point year at the resort.
Also included in the Summer issue of Disney twenty-three:
- Brian Henson takes readers on the set of the out-of-this-world Disney+ talk show Earth to Ned, complete with a celebrity-obsessed alien charged with destroying the planet!
- Dan Lanigan gives us an insider look at the making of Prop Culture, a new Disney+ series about the iconic props from favorite films such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Mary Poppins
- From The Sound of Music to The Reluctant Dragon, 10 must-see Disney+ movies selected by members of the Walt Disney Archives team
- Dazzling then-and-now Disneyland park photographs—plus an array of classic merchandise—in honor of the park’s 65th anniversary
- The latest issue of Disney twenty-three will begin arriving before the end of May.
