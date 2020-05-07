D23 Previews “Disney twenty-three” Summer Issue Features on Walt Disney Archives, Disneyland, Muppets and More

D23 has previewed the upcoming summer issue of Disney twenty-three. This quarter fans will explore the Walt Disney Archives as it celebrates its 50th anniversary; take a look at upcoming Disney+ premieres such as Muppets Now and Artemis Fowl; and see how Disneyland has changed—and remained the same—as its 65th anniversary approaches!

What’s happening:

Summer is almost here and that means it's time for a new issue of Disney twenty-three, the official publication of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

This June, the Walt Disney Archives will celebrate its 50th anniversary, the upcoming issue of Disney twenty-three will explore the important history of preserving magic.

will explore the important history of preserving magic. Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin takes readers on a journey through the Archives spanning five remarkable decades of preserving Disney’s most beloved treasures while remaining a vital resource for writers, directors, and, of course, Disney fans.

Other notable features:

Muppets Now This month will also take a look at the premiere of the new series Muppets Now coming soon to Disney+ And Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy sit down for an exclusive interview to talk about their return to the screen—and the importance of Miss Piggy, of course.

Artemis Fowl Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Josh Gad, and newcomer Ferdia Shaw discuss adapting Artemis Fowl into an epic feature, which will be streaming this June on Disney+.

Howard Director and producer Don Hahn pens an essay on the making of his moving Howard Ashman documentary Howard for Disney+, and illuminates the inside story of the award-winning lyricist responsible for some of Disney’s most beloved songs.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Star Skylar Astin reveals his Disneyland



Also included in the Summer issue of Disney twenty-three:

Brian Henson takes readers on the set of the out-of-this-world Disney+ talk show Earth to Ned , complete with a celebrity-obsessed alien charged with destroying the planet!

, complete with a celebrity-obsessed alien charged with destroying the planet! Dan Lanigan gives us an insider look at the making of Prop Culture , a new Disney+ series about the iconic props from favorite films such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Mary Poppins

, a new Disney+ series about the iconic props from favorite films such as and From The Sound of Music to The Reluctant Dragon , 10 must-see Disney+ movies selected by members of the Walt Disney Archives team

to , 10 must-see Disney+ movies selected by members of the Walt Disney Archives team Dazzling then-and-now Disneyland park photographs—plus an array of classic merchandise—in honor of the park’s 65th anniversary

Regular features including: From the Desk of By the Numbers Character Analysis D Society Ask the Walt Disney Archives

The latest issue of Disney twenty-three will begin arriving before the end of May.

Become a Member:

Disney twenty-three, which is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps, is offered exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members