Disney+ Shares New Images from “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” Streaming this Summer

This summer, the highly anticipated film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will debut on Disney+. Today, the streamer gave fans a sneak peek of the movie, sharing new images from the project.
What’s Happening:
- During Disney’s Investor Day presentation in 2019, it was revealed that a new Phineas and Ferb original movie was in the works for Disney+.
- Today, the platform shared new images from the film, which is set to debut this summer.
- This news comes as Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are celebrating National Streaming Day.
- Other reveals so far include Muppets Now debuting on July 31st, Peyton’s Places being renewed for a second season, and The Simpsons finally streaming in the proper 4:3 aspect ratio starting May 28th.
- Ahead of the premiere this summer, fans can relive all 222 episodes of Phineas and Ferb on Disney+