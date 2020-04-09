Maggie Simpson Short Film “Playdate with Destiny” is Coming to Disney+

Earlier this year, the special short film “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’” made its debut in theatres, and now it’s coming to Disney+! Starting on Friday, April 10, fans will be able to stream the short which finds young Maggie completely taken with her new playmate.

What’s happening:

Today Disney+ set a playdate with the Simpsons announcing the animated short film “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’” will stream globally on the service beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 10.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening shared a special handwritten note on social media revealing the news with fans around the world:

Originally released in theatres Onward , “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’” builds on the success of the franchise’s 2012 Academy Award-nominated film, “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare,’” which will also begin streaming on Disney+ later this month.

About “Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny’”

“The film begins on a day that seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger — and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?”

While it’s a bit strange to show a non-Pixar short in front of their film, that doesn’t mean we didn’t love it! Find out how Laughing Place rated this short in Alex’s official review.