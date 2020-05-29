NBA Reportedly Sets July 31 as Target Return Date

The NBA has reportedly set a July 31 target for their return, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is believed to still be the planned location for the return.
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office reportedly informed the Board of Governors of the July 31 target during a meeting today.
- According to Sports Illustrated, the league has discussed multiple scenarios for restarting the season, with varying amounts of teams returning to play, however a format has not yet been chosen.
- Just a couple of days ago, on an episode of the ESPN Daily podcast, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne shared how Walt Disney World became the leading option.
- The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has not yet been officially announced as the site of the remainder of the NBA season.