“The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera” Filmmaker Panel Announced for ATX Virtual Television Festival

While we’ve been enjoying the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian behind-the-scenes docuseries as new episodes are released each week on Disney+, it’s always nice to hear more from the talented filmmakers who brought The Mandalorian to life on the small screen.

With that in mind, the ATX Television Festival has announced a new panel entitled “The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera” for this coming weekend’s virtual “ATX TV… from the Couch!” event. Participants will include The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau and all five directors who contributed to the live-action Star Wars series’ first season.

What’s happening:

ATX Television Festival’s virtual “ATX TV… from the Couch!” event has announced a panel for this Friday, June 5 dedicated to the filmmakers behind the Disney Plus live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian .

. “The Mandalorian: Behind the Camera” panel will include series creator and writer Jon Favreau, executive producer and director Dave Filoni, and directors Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. It will be moderated by entertainment journalist and novelist Anthony Breznican.

What they’re saying:

ATX Television Festival: “Moderated by Vanity Fair's Anthony Breznican, the conversation will take a look into the creative collaboration that brought Lucasfilm’s first ever live action Star Wars series to life on Disney+. Continuing the saga's legacy in new and unexpected ways was both a challenging and exciting task that this talented and diverse group of filmmakers took head on. Ahead of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, we’ll revisit Season 1 to gain an inside look at the epic and critically-acclaimed series, available exclusively on Disney+. You don’t want to miss this panel!”

ATX Television Festival’s “ATX TV… from the Couch!” virtual festival takes place June 5-7. Be sure to visit the event’s official website for more information.