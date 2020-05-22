Additional Programs Announced for This Year’s ATX Television Festival

by | May 22, 2020 11:10 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

We previously reported that this year’s ATX Television Festival will hold their first-ever completely virtual festival, taking place June 5-7, 2020. Today, more programming has been announced for the upcoming virtual festival.

What’s Happening:

  • “ATX TV… from the Couch!” will include three days of conversations with cast and creatives from various series, industry-forward panels with showrunners and executives, sneak previews of upcoming series, and virtual events such as TV trivia and a music showcase. The event will stream for free on ATX’s official YouTube channel, with an option for viewers to donate to fundraising efforts for Direct Relief and The Actors Fund in an effort to benefit those affected by COVID-19.
  • Fans of the Walt Disney Company should take note of the following additions to the lineup:
    • FX Networks will present a Justified retrospective to celebrate the series’ recent addition to the expansive FX on Hulu library. The panel will include a look back at the series with creator/showrunner/executive producer Graham Yost, director/executive producer Michael Dinner, executive producer Sarah Timberman, and stars Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter. Justified is available to stream now on FX on Hulu.
    • The festival will also take viewers inside the writers room of Little Fires Everywhere, the Hulu original series based on the novel by Celeste Ng. Showrunner/executive producer Liz Tigelaar, co-executive producer/writer Attica Locke, co-executive producer/writer Raamla Mohamed, co-executive producer/writer Amy Talkington, co-executive producer/writer Nancy Won, writer/producer Shannon Houston, writer/producer Harris Danow, and writer/producer Rosa Handelman will discuss how they worked together to broach issues of race, sexuality, and class in ways that both built on and departed from the themes of Ng’s novel, and how their own life experiences informed how they brought the story from book to screen. All eight episodes of Little Fires Everywhere are streaming now on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

  • Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, Co-Founders and Co-Executive Directors: “In choosing to go virtual, we knew this was also an opportunity to raise awareness and support for those who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. It was important for us to partner with organizations that support the industry we are celebrating and the healthcare workers that are on the front line. That’s why we chose The Actors Fund and Direct Relief respectively to support. We are in awe of the work these organizations are doing to help those in need, and are honored to be partnering with them during ATX TV…from the Couch!”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend