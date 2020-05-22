Additional Programs Announced for This Year’s ATX Television Festival

We previously reported that this year’s ATX Television Festival will hold their first-ever completely virtual festival, taking place June 5-7, 2020. Today, more programming has been announced for the upcoming virtual festival.

What’s Happening:

“ATX TV… from the Couch!” will include three days of conversations with cast and creatives from various series, industry-forward panels with showrunners and executives, sneak previews of upcoming series, and virtual events such as TV trivia and a music showcase. The event will stream for free on ATX’s official YouTube channel, with an option for viewers to donate to fundraising efforts for Direct Relief and The Actors Fund in an effort to benefit those affected by COVID-19.

Fans of the Walt Disney Company should take note of the following additions to the lineup: FX Networks Justified retrospective to celebrate the series’ recent addition to the expansive FX on Hulu library. The panel will include a look back at the series with creator/showrunner/executive producer Graham Yost, director/executive producer Michael Dinner, executive producer Sarah Timberman, and stars Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter. Justified is available to stream now on FX on Hulu. The festival will also take viewers inside the writers room of Little Fires Everywhere , the Hulu original series based on the novel by Celeste Ng. Showrunner/executive producer Liz Tigelaar, co-executive producer/writer Attica Locke, co-executive producer/writer Raamla Mohamed, co-executive producer/writer Amy Talkington, co-executive producer/writer Nancy Won, writer/producer Shannon Houston, writer/producer Harris Danow, and writer/producer Rosa Handelman will discuss how they worked together to broach issues of race, sexuality, and class in ways that both built on and departed from the themes of Ng’s novel, and how their own life experiences informed how they brought the story from book to screen. All eight episodes of Little Fires Everywhere are streaming now on Hulu.



