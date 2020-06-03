MLS Players Association Approves Proposal Allowing Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The Major League Soccer (MLS) Players Association approved a proposal today, avoiding a lockout and allowing the league to return to play in 2020. That potential return opens the door for a tournament next month at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, according to ESPN.

The acceptance of the MLS proposal allows the league to avoid a lockout that has been threatened by MLS and will soften the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic.

MLS has been shut down since March 12.

The teams are expected to arrive in Orlando in three weeks for the tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What they’re saying: