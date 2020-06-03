“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge” Game Show Released Delayed One Week Due to Current Events

by | Jun 3, 2020 9:33 AM Pacific Time

Last week Lucasfilm made the surprise reveal that its all-new kid-focused game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge would be coming to YouTube today instead of premiering on Disney+ as originally announced. But the nationwide events of the past week have caused the team behind the series to delay its premiere by one week.

Actor and Jedi Temple Challenge host Ahmed Best, best known for his role as Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, took to his personal Instagram account this morning to make the announcement.

I’m so pumped to share #jeditemplechallenge with everyone. The fan response at Celebration last year was the beginning of my return to the galaxy I love so much. #KelleranBeq “The Sabered Hand” is the first Black number one lead of anything #StarWars and that is so very important to me. I’m also a #producer of the show and that makes me doubly excited to bring this thing to you. But as a black man, a black father, a black producer and black artist I have to consider all that is happening in the world right now. Our team has decided to push the premiere of #Jeditemplechallenge until next Wednesday June 10th. Hopefully we can be in a better headspace next week to enjoy this game show. I’ve been a part of this family for twenty years and I’ve felt your support. The excitement behind #KelleranBeq has me bursting with ideas of lore and backstory. Can't wait to share all of that with you. Star Wars fans, I appreciate us. #maytheforcebewithyoualways #hangwithmeonemoreweek #starwarsfandom #balance #jarjarbinks #blacklivesmatter #blackproducer #blackartists #maytheforcebewithyou

What’s happening:

  • The release of Lucasfilm’s new YouTube kids’ game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge has been delayed for one week out of deference to current events and the Black Lives Matter movement.

What they’re saying:

  • Ahmed Best: “I’m so pumped to share Jedi Temple Challenge with everyone. The fan response at Celebration last year was the beginning of my return to the galaxy I love so much. Kelleran ‘The Sabered Hand’ is the first Black number one lead of anything Star Wars and that is so very important to me. I’m also a producer of the show and that makes me doubly excited to bring this thing to you. But as a black man, a black father, a black producer and black artist I have to consider all that is happening in the world right now. Our team has decided to push the premiere of Jedi Temple Challenge until next Wednesday June 10th. Hopefully we can be in a better headspace next week to enjoy this game show. I’ve been a part of this family for twenty years and I’ve felt your support. The excitement behind Kelleran Beq has me bursting with ideas of lore and backstory. Can't wait to share all of that with you. Star Wars fans, I appreciate us.”

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will now premiere Wednesday, June 10 on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

 
 
Comments

