Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge" Game Show Coming to YouTube Next Week Instead of Disney+

Last December, Lucasfilm announced a new Star Wars-themed game show entitled Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge to be hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best headed to Disney+ sometime in 2020. Today, the company released a trailer for the show accompanied by a dramatic change to that plan: now the series will debut on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel next week.

On Wednesday, June 3, the ten-episode weekly Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge series will premiere its first two installments exclusively on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, testing young Padawans’ “strength, knowledge, and bravery in a series of trials designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight.”

Watch Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge – Trailer:

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is no longer headed to Disney+, but will instead be released weekly on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

is no longer headed to Disney+, but will instead be released weekly on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. The game show is hosted by the fictional Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, played by actor Ahmed Best– best known as Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and occasionally the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars . “Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber.”

. “Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber.” Joining Best in the show’s cast are actress/comedian Mary Holland (The Package) as new protocol droid AD-3 and Sam Witwer (voice of Darth Maul across many recent Star Wars projects) as the temple’s Dark Side presence.

Mickey Capoferri, senior director of Online Content & Programming at Lucasfilm: “With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy.”

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge premieres Wednesday, June 3 on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.