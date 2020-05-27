“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge” Game Show Coming to YouTube Next Week Instead of Disney+

by | May 27, 2020 9:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Last December, Lucasfilm announced a new Star Wars-themed game show entitled Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge to be hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best headed to Disney+ sometime in 2020. Today, the company released a trailer for the show accompanied by a dramatic change to that plan: now the series will debut on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel next week.

On Wednesday, June 3, the ten-episode weekly Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge series will premiere its first two installments exclusively on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, testing young Padawans’ “strength, knowledge, and bravery in a series of trials designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight.”

Watch Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge – Trailer:

What’s happening:

  • Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is no longer headed to Disney+, but will instead be released weekly on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.
  • The game show is hosted by the fictional Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, played by actor Ahmed Best– best known as Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and occasionally the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. “Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber.”
  • Joining Best in the show’s cast are actress/comedian Mary Holland (The Package) as new protocol droid AD-3 and Sam Witwer (voice of Darth Maul across many recent Star Wars projects) as the temple’s Dark Side presence.

What they’re saying:

  • Mickey Capoferri, senior director of Online Content & Programming at Lucasfilm: “With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy.”
1 of 2

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge premieres Wednesday, June 3 on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend