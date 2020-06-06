Disney World Asks Guests With Resort Reservations Prior to Parks Reopening To Confirm or Cancel By June 12th

Walt Disney World is asking Guests with resort reservations between June 22nd and July 4th to reconfirm their plans or cancel their trip by July 12th. What’s Happening: Walt Disney World is reopening select resorts on June 22nd. Click here

The theme parks begin a phased reopening starting July 11th.

As a result, Disney World is sending email communication to resort reservation holders asking them to confirm, modify, or cancel their reservation no later than June 12th.

Part of the confirmation process allows Disney to assist Guests with reservations at a resort that won’t be reopening by transferring them to an available resort at no additional charge. Disney is unable to accommodate requests as to which resort the reservations are moved to.

Guests who booked a package that came with theme park tickets have the option of keeping their current dates and downgrading to lower the package price or rescheduling their trip to after the parks reopen.

Rescheduled dates may be subject to higher prices and will be limited to the list of currently confirmed resorts that will reopen on June 22nd.

The Walt Disney World Resort Reservation Center can be reached by calling (407) 939-4357. Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact them first before calling Disney.

