Disney World Shares Details For Resort Operation Changes Ahead of June 22nd Reopening

Walt Disney World just released new information about which resorts will reopen on June 22nd and what changes Guests can expect when they visit.

Which Resorts are Reopening:

Walt Disney World has confirmed that the following Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts will reopen on June 22nd: Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney's Beach Club Villas Disney's BoardWalk Villas Disney's Old Key West Resort Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney's Riviera Resort Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be the only non-Disney Vacation Club location on Disney property to reopen on June 22nd.

Arriving at a Disney Resort:

Visitors are strongly urged to visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/travelers/ If a Florida visitor is ordered by the state to self-isolate or quarantine will not be allowed to enter a Walt Disney World Resort.

A room or dining reservation is required in order to access the open resorts.

Face coverings are required in all public areas for Guests ages 2 and up with the exception of while swimming or dining.

Guests are encouraged to use the My Disney Experience app to check-in and check-out without making a trip to the front desk.

The My Disney Experience App will have a new “Virtual Chat With a Resort Cast Member” service starting June 22nd for Guests who need assistance.

“Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort.”

Disney’s Magical Express Service will be available to transport Guests to and from the Orlando International Airport.

New Health and Safety Enhancements:

Resort rooms will undergo a thorough cleaning prior to your arrival including TV remotes and doors, in addition to cleaning housekeeping tools between rooms.

Housekeeping will visit every-other-day to remove trash and used towels, replace owls and amenities, clean counters, and vacuum. Guests can decline cleaning during their stay if desired.

High-traffic areas throughout the resorts have received cleaning enhancements, including elevators, handrails, tables, benches, door handles, and restrooms.

In-room safety enhancements include extra linens and towels wrapped in single-use packaging, individually wrapped glassware, and double-cased pillows.

Changes to Resort Operations

Resorts are offering self-parking with their standard fees, but valet service is restricted exclusively for Guests with disabilities who require parking assistance. A valid disability parking permit is required.

Bell Services can deliver luggage to rooms, but are unable to escort Guests.

Club-level service is temporarily unavailable at all Disney Resorts.

In-room celebrations are not available at this time.

Self-service laundry is available, but dry-cleaning and valet laundry are unavailable.

Resort airline check-in may be temporarily unavailable.

Some dining locations may not be operating during your stay.

Fitness centers may have reduced hours and capacity.

Accessing Resort Pools

Feature pools may have reduced hours and capacity.

Leisure pools will be open 24 hours a day.

Stormalong Bay at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will not be available during the initial reopening period. Guests will be redirected to the leisure pool at Disney’s Beach Club Villas.

Closed Services at All Resorts Include:

Arcades

Campfires

Dog parks

Electrical Water Pageant

Fireworks Cruises

In-room childcare services

Marina rentals

Pin trading

Playgrounds

Spas, salons and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Special classes and programs (animal programs, culinary, hula lessons, mermaid school, etc…)

Getting to the Parks:

Disney Transportation will be delivering Guests from their Resort to the parks and back, but with reduced capacity. Guests should plan ahead for travel delays using Disney Transportation.

Minnie Van Service will not be available during this initial phase of reopening.

Disney recommends checking the temperature of all members of your party before leaving home.

To access the theme parks, which begin to reopen on July 11th, Guests will need a park reservation entry time in addition to valid admission to the same park on that same date.

Guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort are not guaranteed park admission.

Additional Helpful Information For Your Stay:

FastPass+ service has been suspended for the time being.

Disney has discontinued the Extra Magic Hours benefit until further notice.

More information can be found at DisneyWorld.com