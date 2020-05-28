Disney World Cancels FastPass+, Restaurant Reservations, Disney Dining Plan, and Extra Magic Hours Ahead of Reopening

Walt Disney World just announced some additional details about their reopening, including no FastPass+ or Extra Magic Hours and the cancellation of all dining reservations and the Disney Dining Plan.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World has shared some new details about their reopening starting July 11th.
- Reservations for theme park entry will need to be made through My Disney Experience app via new functionality that will be included in a future update.
- Disney has temporarily blocked new ticket sales and hotel reservations to allow Guests who already have resort reservations and Annual Passholders the opportunity to secure their entry times before they reopen to new reservations.
- All existing dining reservations have been cancelled as Disney will be reducing the capacity of restaurants.
- Guests will be able to book new dining reservations at a later date, to be announced.
- Future dining reservations will be limited to 60-days in advance rather than the previous 180-day window.
- Disney has also cancelled the Disney Dining Plan through the end of the year.
- FastPass+ has been suspended to allow more queue space at each attraction for social distancing.
- Guests with FastPass+ reservations don’t need to take any action, Disney will automatically cancel them.
- Extra Magic Hours have been discontinued for the time being.
- More information can be found in the “Know Before You Go” section of DisneyWorld.com.
- Disney will be reaching out to Guests with reservations for the reopening, with the exception of Guests who booked their trip through a travel agent, who should contact them for more details.
