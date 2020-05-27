Disney Vacation Club Resorts and Fort Wilderness to Reopen on 6/22 As Part of Phased Reopening of Walt Disney World

Those who have that cherished membership in the Disney Vacation Club will be happy to hear a piece of news that went under the radar at today’s reopening presentation by the Walt Disney World Resort that contained the probable dates that their resorts will begin to reopen.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, the Walt Disney World Resort

With this approval, Disney announced that Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club resorts in Vero Beach, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, will also open to members and guests starting on June 15.

No date was given regarding the reopening of the Disney Vacation Club Resort in Hawaii, Aulani.

Plans to support required physical distancing as well as enhanced cleaning measures, along with a number of other safety and cleanliness protocols, will be implemented as part of this planned phased reopening.

Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited as Disney welcomes guests back to the magic, they will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

At this time, Disney has temporarily paused new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so they can focus on guests with existing tickets and reservations (Disney Vacation Club members can still make new reservations). Existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders will be able to make reservation requests in phases before new tickets are sold.

Disney will reach out to these guests soon to provide additional details. They will resume new ticket sales and hotel reservations after that period of time. Theme park reservations will be limited due to attendance limitations and will be subject to availability.

More details about this new reservation system are anticipated in the near future.

