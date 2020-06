Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Opening Guide

On June 22, Disney Vacation Club Resorts and For Wilderness will reopen at Walt Disney World. The offerings at the resorts will be modified. Below is a list of dining, shopping, and activities that will initially be available when the phased reopening begins.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Dining:

The Wave… of American Flavors

The Wave Lounge

Contempo Café

Cove Bar

Shops:

Bayview Gifts

Fantasia Market

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Community Hall

Sports Courts

Boulder Ridge Villas and Cooper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Dining:

Whispering Canyon

Roaring Fork

Geyser Point Bar & Grill

Shops:

Wilderness Mercantiles

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Reunion Station

Multi-Purpose Courts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Dining:

Sanaa

Kidani Breakfast at Sanaa

Sanaa Lounge

Maji Pool Bar

Shops:

Johari Treasures

Activites:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Community Hall

Sports Courts

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Dining:

Beaches and Cream Soda Shop

Beach Club Marketplace

Martha’s Vineyard

Shops:

Beach Club Marketplace

Activities:

Leisure Pool (Stormalong Bay will not be available during the initial reopening period)

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Seaside Retreat

Sports Courts

Fishing Excursions

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Dining:

Trattoria al Forno (Character dining is temporarily unavailable)

Pizza Window

BoardWalk Bakery

Leaping Horse Libations

AbracadaBar

Shops:

Screen Door General Store

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Community Hall

Sports Courts

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Dining:

P&J’s Southern Takeout

Meadow Snack Bar

Crockett’s Tavern

Shops:

Settlement Trading Post

Meadow Trading Post

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Bike Barn

Sports Courts

Trail Rides and Horse Barn

Fishing Excursions

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Dining:

Olivia’s Cafe

Good’s Food to Go

Gurgling Suitcase

Shops:

Conch Flats General Store

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Community Hall

Sports Courts

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Dining:

Kona Cafe

Capt. Cook’s

Pineapple Lanai

Barefoot Pool Bar

Shops:

Moana Mercantile

Bou-tiki

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Dining:

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (Character dining will be modified)

Primo Piatto

Le Petit Cafe

Bar Riva

Shops:

La Boutique

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Eventi

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

Dining:

The Artist’s Palette

The Paddock Grill

On the Rocks Pool Bar

Shops:

Artist’s Palette

Activities:

Pools

Poolside Activities

Movies Under the Stars

Fitness Center

Community Hall

Sports Courts

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Dining:

Grand Floridian Cafe

Gasparilla Island Grill

Enchanted Rose

Beaches Pool Bar & Grill

Shops:

M. Mouse Mercantile

Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries

Activities: