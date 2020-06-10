“You’ve Got a Friend: An Evening For Give Kids The World” Virtual Charity Event Takes Place Saturday, June 13th

Supporting Give Kids The World, a virtual Q and A event is taking place soon on the Zoom platform featuring many cast members from the Toy Story films with all benefits going to the noble cause.
What’s Happening:
- The voices of popular Toy Story characters are coming together to support Give Kids The World! Jodi Benson (Barbie), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Garlin (Buttercup), Christina Hendricks (Gabby Gabby), Maddy McGraw (Bonnie), John Morris (Andy), Jeff Pidgeon (Aliens), and John Ratzenberger (Hamm) will be LIVE on Zoom to discuss Toy Story and answer fan questions!
- Tickets to the virtual event are $25.00 and can be purchased here. All proceeds from the event benefit the charity, Give Kids the World.
- The event will take place on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:00 PM EDT.
- If you plan on participating in the event, you can email your questions along with your name and where you are from to: [email protected]
- Recently, Give Kids the World announced that the Give Kids the World Village, an 84-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families, will be shut down for an extended period of time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and a lack of partnering with the Make A Wish Foundation, their primary wish-granting partner. Make A Wish said that they will not be scheduling any wishes that involve travel or large groups, until a vaccine is in wide use.