Disney Moves “The One and Only Ivan” to Disney+, Pushes Back Theatrical Release Dates for Other Films

by | Jun 12, 2020 10:57 AM Pacific Time

Disney has announced they are moving The One and Only Ivan from a theatrical release directly to Disney+. The company has also pushed back premieres on three other films including The Beatles: Get Back.

What’s happening:

What they’re saying:

  • Director Thea Sharrock: “The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century. “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, The One and Only Ivan with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”

About the One and Only Ivan:

  • “Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”

Cast:

  • The film features the voices of:
    • Sam Rockwell as the gorilla Ivan
    • Angelina Jolie as Stella the elephant
    • Danny DeVito as Bob the dog
    • Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle
    • Chaka Khan as Henrietta the chicken
    • Mike White as Frankie the seal
    • Brooklynn Prince as Ruby the baby elephant
    • Ron Funches as Murphy the rabbit
    • Phillipa Soo as Thelma the parrot
  • The film stars:
    • Ramon Rodriguez
    • Ariana Greenblatt
    • Bryan Cranston

Other Release Date Changes:

  • Following several theatrical release shufflings, Disney has pushed back the premieres of three additional titles.
  • The Beatles: Get Back was acquired by the studio last year and was scheduled for September 4, 2020. The film will now premiere nearly a year later on August 27, 2021.
  • 20th Century Studios’ Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about a young drag queen was slated for October 23, 2020. It’s now dated for January 22, 2021.
  • Finally, The Personal History of David Copperfield starring Dev Patel was supposed to debut this spring, but theater closures forced Disney to postpone the film. The Searchlight Studios production will see a limited theatrical release on August 14, 2020.
