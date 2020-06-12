Retail and Dining Locations Continue to Open at Disney Springs

by | Jun 12, 2020 12:28 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

As the phased reopening of Disney Springs continues at the Walt Disney World Resort, more stores and eateries, both Disney-owned and non-Disney owned are starting to open their doors once again. Let’s take a look at some of the locations that have reopened for business.

What’s Happening:

  • More Disney-owned retail and dining locations are reopening at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Previously, the only two retail locations that were open were the World of Disney and the Marketplace Co-Op isolated to that side of Disney Springs.
  • We recently took a walk through Disney Springs and noticed more locations that had opened their doors once again.
  • As you can see in the pictures, the new safety and cleanliness guidelines and protocols are in practice, including facial coverings, hand sanitizing stations, and floor markings.
  • The food trucks in the park on the West Side are operating again, with all ordering done at a central location and then heading over to the trucks to retrieve the item.
1 of 3
  • Candy Cauldron, also located on the West Side has once again opened their doors for delicious treats. Over in the Marketplace, the similar Goofy’s Candy Co. has opened as well.
  • Also on the west Side, Marvel Super Hero Headquarters and the Star Wars Galactic Outpost reopened once again. However, interactive “build your own” opportunities, such as Lightsabers and Infinity Gauntlets are not available at this time.
  • Just shy of a purple or bubblegum wall, the Instagram friendly DisneyStyle has also reopened with most photo locations intact, including the giant teacup picture opportunity, which is now being wiped down frequently in between guests.
1 of 3
  • Working our way back over to the Marketplace, we go through The Landing, and see that The Ganachery chocolate shop and Raglan Road have their doors open once again. This includes the main interior location, as well as the quick service located on the side. The performances at Raglan Road, including the step-dancers have also resumed.
  • Over in the Marketplace, World of Disney and Marketplace Co-Op were the first Disney-owned locations to reopen at Disney Springs. Now, the Art of Disney has once again resumed operation, and the neighboring Disney Days of Christmas location has opened their doors, though the closure did little to affect the amount of glitter in that location.
  • The Marketplace’s Star Wars location, the Star Wars Trading Post, similar to its West Side counterpart, has also reopened with limited build-your-own opportunities.
1 of 4

  • One of the main hubs for the ever-popular Pin Trading craze, Pin Traders has opened once again. It should be noted though, that new and limited-edition releases at this time are limited to ShopDisney, and will not be available at this location. Pin Trading is now also limited to pin boards at select retail locations, including this one, and at this time, cast members are not permitted to wear pin trading lanyards to trade pins.
1 of 4

  • All this walking around must make someone hungry, or if nothing else, tempt some taste buds with something sweet. Fortunately, Aristocrepes and Amorette’s Patisserie have also become available to satisfy those cravings.
1 of 3

Send this to a friend