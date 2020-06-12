SeaWorld’s Aquatica is One of the Few Waterparks to Reopen

Along with the reopening of SeaWorld Orlando on June 11th was Aquatica, one of the first waterparks to come back online after the shutdown in March. Visitors can take advantage of a limited time 40% off discount on admission and make reservations to enter the park at Aquatica.com/Orlando.

Like SeaWorld, visitors go through a temperature screening before they can enter the park. Face coverings are not required, but can be worn outside the water. They are prohibited in the water, including on slides and in lazy rivers and wave pools.

Signage throughout Aquatica reminds visitors to keep 6-feet distance from other parties, such as the sign above where chairs have been spaced out to keep the required amount of distance.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the waterpark and custodial teams will regularly clean high-touch surfaces.

Many of the other policies are similar to the ones at SeaWorld Orlando, including contactless payment for food and merchandise and social distance markers in queues. For more details, check out our coverage of SeaWorld Orlando’s reopening.

If you’re going to be in the Orlando area this summer and are looking for a refreshing way to cool off, consider Aquatica for your waterpark fun. With added safety measures in place, visitors can have water fun in a safe environment.