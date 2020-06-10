A Look Inside SeaWorld Orlando Ahead of June 11th Reopening

SeaWorld Orlando welcomes visitors back on June 11th. We were honored to be invited back a day early to give fans a look at the new health and safety measures that await them on their next visit.

The first step in the arrival process is a temperature screening inside a social distancing tent. Visitors with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher are passed on to a secondary screening run by Orlando Health. If the second check is still 100.4 degrees or higher,

Face coverings are required, but SeaWorld Orlando has a variety of themed reusable masks for sale for $9.99 plus tax with a special offer of buy three, get one free. The park has two “Relaxation Stations” where visitors are allowed to take a break with their mask off.

Bag check has been enhanced with a plexiglass shield, allowing visitors to have visibility of their bags while they’re checked with an added layer of safety.

Tickets are scanned through a plexiglass shield as well, reducing face-to-face contact with team members.

Gift shops have a designated entrance and exit with clearly marked places on the floor to keep check-out queues within the county’s 6-feet-apart social distancing guidelines. Contactless payment methods like credit cards and mobile apps are the preferred payment method.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park and visitors are encouraged to clean their hands frequently.

Like the gift shops, restaurants have social distancing guides on the floor and plexiglass around the register for the contactless transactions.

Plenty of animal encounters are available, including Sasha the dolphin and her baby Spartan.

Attractions like Manta and show experiences will be seating visitors in every-other-row to help keep their distance.

SeaWorld Orlando reopens on Wednesday, June 11th with special ticket offers available.