SeaWorld Orlando Offers Special Ticket Deals Ahead of Reopening

by | Jun 9, 2020 12:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

SeaWorld Orlando is set to reopen on June 11 after being closed since March and the park is welcoming guests back with a number of special ticket offers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

  • SeaWorld Orlando is now selling date-specific tickets in order to manage park capacity and maintain physical distancing.
  • All park visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando will require a reservation.
  • Guests who purchase a date-specific ticket will automatically have a reservation for that date.
  • All Pass, Fun Card and Multi-park tickets will require a separate reservation to be made for each park visit.
  • To welcome guests back, SeaWorld is offering ticket deals as low as $53.99.
  • The new ticket offerings include:
    • SeaWorld & Aquatica Orlando 2 Park Ticket, Save over 50%
    • SeaWorld & Aquatica Orlando 2 Park Fun Card, Save over 30%
    • SeaWorld Orlando Weekday Ticket, Save 50%
    • SeaWorld Orlando Single Day Ticket, Save over 40%
    • Aquatica Orlando Weekday Ticket, Save over 40%
    • Aquatica Orlando Single Day Ticket, Save over 30%
    • SeaWorld Orlando Fun Card, Save over 30%
    • Aquatica Orlando Fun Card, Save 25%
  • You can find all of these new ticket deals at here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

