SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Parks to Open June 11

by | Jun 4, 2020 9:33 AM Pacific Time

Following approval from state and local government officials, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has announced they will be opening all of their Central Florida parks to guests on Tuesday, June 11.

What’s happening:

  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, has announced they will be opening all of their Central Florida parks to guests on June 11, 2020. This includes:
    • SeaWorld Orlando
    • Aquatica Orlando
    • Discovery Cove
    • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
    • Adventure Island
  • Each location will start with a phased reopening that will have capacity limitations and health and safety measures such as:
    • Enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing
    • Physical distancing
    • Face covering requirements
    • Temperature screening
  • A new online reservation system will also help manage capacity so that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing.
  • The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Florida.

Advance Park Reservations:

New Safety Websites:

What they’re saying:

  • Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.: “Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance from health officials as conditions evolve.”
  • Marc Swanson regarding Orlando area attractions: “We thank Governor DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Demings, Orlando Mayor Dyer, and the members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force for their support of tourism in Central Florida as we prepare to reopen our Orlando parks to the public on June 11.”
  • Marc Swanson regarding Tampa area attractions.: “We thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, and County Administrator Merrill for their support of tourism in Central Florida as we prepare to reopen our Tampa parks to the public on June 11.
  • Kyle Miller, president of SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Discovery Cove: “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen our three Orlando parks – SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove. We know our guests are anxious to return, and we’re working hard to provide a safe environment so they can enjoy many more memorable experiences with us and their friends and family.”
  • Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island: “We have been eagerly awaiting the day to announce the reopening of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, and we’re so glad that day is here. The health and safety of our guests has always been our top priority and we’re looking forward to delivering memorable experiences at our parks while addressing the important health and safety needs of our guests during this time.”
 
 
Send this to a friend