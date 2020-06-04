SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Parks to Open June 11

“We thank Governor DeSantis, Orange County Mayor Demings, Orlando Mayor Dyer, and the members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force for their support of tourism in Central Florida as we prepare to reopen our Orlando parks to the public on June 11.”

Kyle Miller, president of SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Discovery Cove:

“We couldn’t be more excited to reopen our three Orlando parks – SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove. We know our guests are anxious to return, and we’re working hard to provide a safe environment so they can enjoy many more memorable experiences with us and their friends and family.”