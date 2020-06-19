Disney World Extends Annual Passes By One Month With Options To Cancel Early

Walt Disney World is automatically extending Annual Pass end dates by one-month, or Passholders can choose options to end their pass early.
What’s Happening:
- With the parks at that Walt Disney World Resort preparing to reopen in July, the resort just released some new information for Annual Passholders.
- All Annual Passes will automatically be extended by one-month, which will appear in the passholder’s My Disney Experience account starting in October 2020.
- The extension applies to all Annual Passholders, including those who have paid in full and those on a monthly payment plan.
- The one month extension is in addition to previously announced Annual Pass extended expiration dates that match the length of the resort’s closure.
- Alternatively, Annual Passholders may request a refund, which works a little differently depending on your payment plan. Disney will send information on how to process the requests below in July.
- Passholders who paid in full can request a partial refund and forego the bonus month extension.
- Passholders on a monthly payment plan would see payments resume on July 11th, but can request to cancel their plan before August 11th, which will stop future payments.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning