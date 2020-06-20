Disney and Square Enix Announce 3 Exciting Experiences for Kingdom Hearts Fans in 2020

Disney and Square Enix have released a trailer highlighting all of the Kingdom Hearts games and experiences coming in 2020.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Square Enix have several Kingdom Hearts games and experiences coming out in 2020, as advertised in a new trailer.
- On June 22nd, Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road will be released on mobile devices.
- The mobile game follows teenage Xehanort and the trailer states that five leaders will face a challenge to rescue another leader named Strelitzia that will bring them face-to-face with Keyblade Masters and Darkness.
- The footage in the trailer shows Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.
- The game will be available on iOS, Android, and Amazon. It’s free to play, but there are optional in-app purchases.
- Coming this Fall, the soundtrack to Kingdom Hearts III will feature fan-favorite music from the popular console game.
- The soundtrack will be a worldwide simultaneous release.
- More details will be announced closer to the release date, which has yet to be announced.
- Another game, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, will come in 2020.
- This is the first rhythm-action game in the series.
- It allows fans to relive their favorite moments from the games in a new way by playing through over 140 songs.
- The game features four modes, including online battles.
- The game will be available on PS4, XBox One, and Nintendo Switch.
- A release date will be announced at a later date.