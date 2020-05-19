Expected Spring 2020 Release “Kingdom Hearts Dark Road” Officially Delayed

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts game franchise will have to wait a bit longer for the next installment in the epic series.

What’s happening:

This morning the official Twitter of the upcoming game Kingdom Hearts Dark Road tweeted

“Due to current conditions, development for Kingdom Hearts Dark Road has been delayed. We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release. Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.”

