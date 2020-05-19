Expected Spring 2020 Release “Kingdom Hearts Dark Road” Officially Delayed

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts game franchise will have to wait a bit longer for the next installment in the epic series.
What’s happening:
- This morning the official Twitter of the upcoming game Kingdom Hearts Dark Road tweeted that the new adventure would indeed be delayed.
“Due to current conditions, development for Kingdom Hearts Dark Road has been delayed. We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release. Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.”
- Kingdom Hearts announced the experience in January known at that time simply as "Project Xehanort." The new experience was planned for Spring 2020, but current global conditions have resulted in a setback.
- While the lack of new content is disappointing, there is still exciting Kingdom Hearts gaming to be enjoyed:
ICYMI:
- This past March Kingdom Hearts III earned an award for excellence in animation
- Alex attended the 2020 New York Toy Fair and explored Good Smile Fun’s collectible characters that featured Kingdom Hearts and other Disney favorites.