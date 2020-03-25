“Kingdom Hearts III” Wins Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation

SXSW has awarded the Disney/Square Enix collaboration Kingdom Hearts III with the Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation. Tai Yasue, Co-Director, accepted the award through a video on Twitter.
The #SXSW Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation goes to gorgeous action RPG @KINGDOMHEARTS III! pic.twitter.com/KeRi7nOzd6
— SXSW (@sxsw) March 25, 2020
- Kingdom Hearts III, the most recent roleplaying game in the Disney/Square Enix fan-favorite game series, has been awarded the Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation by SXSW.
- Co-Director Tai Yasue accepted the award through a video message on Twitter.
- The video game features characters from Tangled, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Toy Story, Monster’s Inc., Hercules, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Winnie the Pooh.
- Players play alongside Mickey, Donald, and Goofy on this RPG to prevent another Keyblade War.
- Kingdom Hearts III was re-released on March 17th in an “All-in-One Package” that includes the following games:
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts III
- There is also downloadable additional content for Kingdom Hearts III called “Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind.”