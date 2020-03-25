“Kingdom Hearts III” Wins Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation

SXSW has awarded the Disney/Square Enix collaboration Kingdom Hearts III with the Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation. Tai Yasue, Co-Director, accepted the award through a video on Twitter.

The #SXSW Gaming Award for Excellence in Animation goes to gorgeous action RPG @KINGDOMHEARTS III! pic.twitter.com/KeRi7nOzd6 — SXSW (@sxsw) March 25, 2020

