Toy Fair 2020: Good Smile Company (Disney and Marvel Cute Collectible Figures)

Are you obsessed with all things kawaii? That’s Japanese for cute. If you are, then you’re probably the target audience for all of the figures from the Good Smile Company, a Japanese brand that had a booth this year at Toy Fair. They make the cutest Disney and Marvel figures.

New this year are characters from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, coming this spring and summer. Iron Man Mark 50: Infinity Edition Deluxe Version will debut this August on a stand that makes him look like he’s floating. More expansive figures include swappable faces, hands, and accessories including Thanos, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, and Thor.

From Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes Miles Morales this month.

New from Disney is princess Jasmine from Aladdin, coming this month and joining Genie. The figures weren’t on display, but cards advertised a future release of Nick Wild and Judy Hopps from Zootopia later this year. And figures from Kingdom Hearts are also part of the collection.

The ever-growing line of Good Smile Disney figures already includes Mickey and friends, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Marvel, Disney Princess, Tinker Bell, and Frozen.

For more cute things from Toy Fair, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage. And stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more exciting news from all of Disney’s brands.