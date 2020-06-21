Disney Releases “Hamilton” Trailer Which States a PG-13 Rating

Disney+ just released a trailer for the filmed production of Broadway’s Hamilton, coming July 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has shared a trailer for the filmed production of Hamilton.
- The end of the trailer states that the filmed version is rated PG-13 for language and some suggestive material.
- The performance of Hamilton was captured in 2016 when the original cast was still assembled.
Hamilton Cast:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
- Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson
- Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr
- Christopher Jackson as George Washington
- Jonathan Groff as King George
- Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
- Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
